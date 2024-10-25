Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 341.87 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 21.89% to Rs 106.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 341.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.341.87318.4031.6928.44107.8189.39107.6789.22106.5787.43

