Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 4604.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 38.40% to Rs 1092.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 789.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 4604.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4009.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4604.904009.0630.4025.301556.391149.721445.201041.461092.45789.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News