Bharat Forge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1192.3, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 6.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26758.5, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.93 lakh shares in last one month.