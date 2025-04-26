Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Som Distilleries & Breweries has allotted 20 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 112 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 110 per equity share) to Som Distilleries (Promoter) on preferential basis on 25 April 2025.

Pursuant to present allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.41,58,02,624/- consisting of 207901312 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

