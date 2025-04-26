Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Som Distilleries & Breweries has allotted 20 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 112 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 110 per equity share) to Som Distilleries (Promoter) on preferential basis on 25 April 2025.

Pursuant to present allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.41,58,02,624/- consisting of 207901312 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCI Industries allots 2,500 redeemable preference shares to ABC India

RBL Bank PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25; provisions zoom by 90% YoY

Praxis Home Retail allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Zydus's API unit at Dabhasa, Gujarat concludes USFDA inspection

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story