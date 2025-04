On private placement basis

TCI Industries has allotted 2500 nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- each at a premium of Rs. 300 each on Private Placement basis to 'ABC India' an entity belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for cash.

