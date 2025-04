Praxis Home Retail has allotted 1,12,500 equity shares under ESOP on 26 April 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs.67,60,90,920/- divided into 13,52,18,184 equity shares of Rs.5/- each to Rs.67,66,53,420/- divided into 13,53,30,684 equity shares of Rs.5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News