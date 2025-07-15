Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhv Steel Tubes gains on strong Q1 sales performance

Sambhv Steel Tubes gains on strong Q1 sales performance

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 3.09% to Rs 121.19 after the company posted impressive sales volume growth in the first quarter of FY26.

The company reported a 50% year-on-year increase in total sales volume, reaching 92,706 tons in Q1 FY26 compared to 61,908 tons in the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by strong performance in intermediate products and the introduction of new value-added segments.

Value Added Products contributed 79,717 tons to the overall volume, up 47% from a year ago. While sales of structural pipes and tubes dipped to 50,294 tons (from 54,267 tons), the decline was offset by fresh contributions from Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils and Pipes at 19,984 tons and Stainless Steel Coils at 9,439 tons.

The Intermediate Products segment delivered a sharp 70% jump in volumes, reaching 12,989 tons compared to 7,641 tons in Q1 FY25.

On the financial front, the company declared its Q1 results on 14 July 2025. Net profit rose 45.15% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16.46 crore, while net sales jumped 34.20% to Rs 495.26 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 22.36 crore, up 41.52% from the March quarter.

However, on a year-on-year basis, net profit declined 3.69% and PBT fell 4.81%, even as net sales grew 38.35% over Q1 FY25.

Sambhv Steel Tubes is a key player in Indias ERW steel pipes and structural tubes market, offering a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured steel products.

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes made a strong debut on the bourses on 2 July 2025, listing at Rs 110.10, a 34.26% premium over the issue price of Rs 82.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) received an enthusiastic response, with the issue being subscribed 28.46 times. The IPO was open for bidding from 25 June to 27 June 2025, with a price band set at Rs 77 to Rs 82 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Indices trade with decent gains; pharma shares rally for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; European mrkt advance

R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 861.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 16.16% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story