Gala Global Products standalone net profit rises 686.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.99% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products rose 686.96% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.99% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.9725.9542.881.932.370.262.320.211.810.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News