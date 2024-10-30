Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gala Global Products standalone net profit rises 686.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 76.99% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products rose 686.96% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.99% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.9725.95 -77 OPM %42.881.93 -PBDT2.370.26 812 PBT2.320.21 1005 NP1.810.23 687

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

