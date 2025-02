Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit declines 10.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 58.12 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering declined 10.34% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 58.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.1249.4613.2814.949.326.227.304.445.295.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News