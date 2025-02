Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 122.45 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 122.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.122.45115.33-10.99-32.58-18.33-39.72-22.87-45.14-0.96-44.32

