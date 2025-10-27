Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 2393.87 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 20.26% to Rs 164.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 2393.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2272.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2393.872272.9512.4214.04321.98359.47217.63269.53164.74206.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News