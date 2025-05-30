Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1279.49% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1279.49% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 15.23 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

