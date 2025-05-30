Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.03% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net Loss of Seshachal Technologies reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.03% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.28% to Rs 6.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.382.346.7477.33-9.423.853.860.69-0.13-0.020.260.48-0.14-0.030.250.45-0.09-0.030.190.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News