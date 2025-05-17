Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 105.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 66.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.62% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.922.40 -20 9.8311.38 -14 OPM %-470.83-244.58 --289.52-111.42 - PBDT-36.03-20.96 -72 -103.61-66.86 -55 PBT-36.51-21.45 -70 -105.78-68.82 -54 NP-36.51-21.30 -71 -105.78-66.18 -60

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

