Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 84.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 84.92% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.84% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 102.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.7432.98 -49 102.3695.74 7 OPM %1.085.52 -6.099.46 - PBDT0.181.91 -91 10.079.94 1 PBT-0.041.73 PL 9.219.20 0 NP0.271.79 -85 7.287.65 -5

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

