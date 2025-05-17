Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 84.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 84.92% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.84% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 102.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

