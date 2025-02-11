Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 54.13% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32.3025.69-1.214.011.493.361.493.351.112.42

