Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 54.13% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.3025.69 26 OPM %-1.214.01 -PBDT1.493.36 -56 PBT1.493.35 -56 NP1.112.42 -54

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

