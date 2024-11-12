Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 40.11 croreNet profit of Shardul Securities rose 62.06% to Rs 28.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.1129.86 34 OPM %89.3590.92 -PBDT35.6327.15 31 PBT35.5227.05 31 NP28.7517.74 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News