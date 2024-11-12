Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 40.11 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities rose 62.06% to Rs 28.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.40.1129.8689.3590.9235.6327.1535.5227.0528.7517.74

