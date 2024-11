K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 161.17 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 47.72% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 161.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.17163.284.887.028.4113.947.5813.124.949.45

