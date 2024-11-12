Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 70.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 102.31 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 70.66% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 102.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.3163.8411.8910.0316.159.3314.858.4511.116.51

