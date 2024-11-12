Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 70.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 102.31 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 70.66% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 102.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.3163.84 60 OPM %11.8910.03 -PBDT16.159.33 73 PBT14.858.45 76 NP11.116.51 71

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

