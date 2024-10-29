Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.03% to Rs 47.35 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries declined 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.03% to Rs 47.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.3565.79-0.150.880.060.380.050.370.050.34

