Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.03% to Rs 47.35 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries declined 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.03% to Rs 47.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.3565.79 -28 OPM %-0.150.88 -PBDT0.060.38 -84 PBT0.050.37 -86 NP0.050.34 -85
