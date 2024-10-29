Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 56.34% to Rs 37.10 crore

Net loss of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.34% to Rs 37.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.1023.73 56 OPM %-42.67-33.12 -PBDT-10.776.36 PL PBT-18.001.33 PL NP-13.730.89 PL

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

