Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pavna Industries rose 4.58% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.83.7376.1612.6211.407.996.184.673.832.742.62

