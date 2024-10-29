Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 939.80 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 22.49% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 939.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 757.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.939.80757.063.834.1727.0027.5521.6022.7216.8313.74

