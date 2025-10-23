Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric's board to mull fund raising on 25th Oct'25

Ola Electric's board to mull fund raising on 25th Oct'25

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric Mobility said that its board will meet on Saturday, 25 October 2025, to consider raising funds through equity shares via different modes.

The company will raise funds by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws.

Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter shed 0.73% to Rs 53 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

IT stocks rally on India-US trade deal optimism; Infosys leads gains

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Market extends winning run for sixth session; IT stocks lift Nifty above 25,890

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story