Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Foseco India Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2025.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd spiked 16.86% to Rs 181.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30153 shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd surged 15.34% to Rs 5586.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186 shares in the past one month.

Saurashtra Cement Ltd soared 13.27% to Rs 122. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69844 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd added 13.13% to Rs 145.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65323 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd rose 12.62% to Rs 32.66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57186 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

