Gallantt lspat rises for fourth consecutive session; up over 97% in one year

Gallantt Ispat advanced 2.97% to Rs 733.80, extending gains for fourth day in a row.

The stock has risen 19.59% in four sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 613.60 recorded on 04 September 2025.

In the last one year, the stock has zoomed 97.08% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have lost 0.56% and 5.34%, respectively.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 66.71. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 637.56, 640.66 and 555.09, respectively.

Gallantt lspat (GIL) said that lndia Ratings and Research (lnd-Ra) has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank loan facilities of the company to 'lND AA- from 'lND A+' with 'stable outlook. The agency has reaffirmed its rating on GILs short-term bank loan facilities at IND A1+. India Ratings and Research stated that the e upgrade reflects the improvement in the EBITDA per tonne (excluding subsidy) in FY25 and 1Q FY26, led by the successful ramp up of operations post capacity enhancement, and befter-than-lnd-Ra-estimated operational and flnancial performance in FY25, which is likely to sustain over the medium term. The rating action also factors in enhanced visibility of further improvement in the EBITDA per tonne (excluding subsidy) in FY26 due to cost efficiencies, improved subsidy realisation from FY25, providing additional liquidity buffer, and entirely self funded capex over the next three years, which would result in continued healthy credil metrics.