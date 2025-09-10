HAL transitions into the role of a key player in small satellite market

Signs SSL V technology transfer agreement with IN-SPACe, NSIL and ISRO
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSL V) Technology Transfer Agreement in Bengaluru today.
The SSL V is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase. The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSL V technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support. HAL will be responsible for the mass production of SSL V to meet Indian and global demands.
Through this transfer, HAL will now have the autonomy to build, own and operate the launch vehicle, a move that aligns with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical. This strategic technology transfer will enable HAL to transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the rapidly expanding small satellite market.
