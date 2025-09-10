HAL transitions into the role of a key player in small satellite market

Signs SSL V technology transfer agreement with IN-SPACe, NSIL and ISRO

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSL V) Technology Transfer Agreement in Bengaluru today.

The SSL V is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase. The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSL V technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support. HAL will be responsible for the mass production of SSL V to meet Indian and global demands.