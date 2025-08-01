Transcorp International consolidated net profit declines 90.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.83% to Rs 229.25 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International declined 90.17% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.83% to Rs 229.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 401.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.229.25401.030.530.231.7510.971.3810.561.0210.38

