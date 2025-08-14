Ganga Papers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 62.36 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.62.3665.732.582.211.000.970.410.420.310.31

