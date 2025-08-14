Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 325.71% to Rs 1.49 crore

Ashtasidhhi Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 325.71% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.490.35-1.3414.2900.0500.0500.05

