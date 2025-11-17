HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 3.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 434.45 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 3.49% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 434.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 422.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.434.45422.3215.1714.3443.1739.7130.4929.1222.2721.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News