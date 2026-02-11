Ganges Securities standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities declined 3.77% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.771.8272.8875.821.371.441.361.431.021.06

