Ganges Securities standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Ganges Securities declined 3.77% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.771.82 -3 OPM %72.8875.82 -PBDT1.371.44 -5 PBT1.361.43 -5 NP1.021.06 -4
