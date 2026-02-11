Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.13 69 OPM %59.0953.85 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.130.07 86 NP0.130.07 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Fila reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 553.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Saffron Industries standalone net profit rises 95.35% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story