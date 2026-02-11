Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.13 69 OPM %59.0953.85 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.130.07 86 NP0.130.07 86
