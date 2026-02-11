Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 8.91 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.919.34 -5 OPM %-0.793.43 -PBDT0.770.58 33 PBT0.400.22 82 NP0.220.35 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saffron Industries standalone net profit rises 95.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story