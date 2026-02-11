Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 8.91 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.919.34-0.793.430.770.580.400.220.220.35

