Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 8.91 croreNet profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.919.34 -5 OPM %-0.793.43 -PBDT0.770.58 33 PBT0.400.22 82 NP0.220.35 -37
