Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Gangotri Textiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samkrg Pistons &amp; Rings standalone net profit rises 123.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellect Design Arena launches two AI-powered platforms - iCPX and iAPX

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.53%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.81%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story