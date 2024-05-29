Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.53%, rises for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2146.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.32% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% gain in NIFTY and a 53.84% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2146.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 22797.1. The Sensex is at 74741.23, down 0.57%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has dropped around 9.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19215.75, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

