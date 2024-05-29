Intellect Design Arena launches two AI-powered platforms - iCPX and iAPX

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of two cutting-edge AI-powered platforms: iCPX (Corporate Procurement eXchange) and iAPX (Accounts Payable eXchange) using eMACH.ai, the largest, most comprehensive and innovative open finance platform. These revolutionary platforms apply 'First Principles' Thinking along with embedded GenAI from Intellect's own Purple Fabric AI platform to extend Intellect's presence in the Commerce ecosystem by transforming procurement and accounts payable operations for large and mid-sized enterprises.



iCPX is the first-ever purpose-driven and open API-based source-to-pay platform aimed at reimagining the corporate procurement ecosystem. Cost overruns, inefficiencies and non-compliances are the main challenges in procurement due to a) need for cognitive decision-making b) manual content generation requirements and c) unavailability of insights at the right time for proactive process interventions. iCPX seamlessly embeds expert AI agents while fostering the API Economy, thus empowering businesses worldwide to achieve unparalleled efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and strategic agility. Apart from supporting both specifications driven procurement and catalog driven procurement, it has 100+ procurement mode variations built-in. With pre-built assets like 111 APIs and 17 microservices, iCPX drives significant value to clients by providing the ability to compose their own signature procurement solution quickly. iCPX is also enriched by Intellect's experience of building and managing one of the largest procurement marketplaces in the world for more than 6 years.

Accounts Payable (AP) processing is the backbone of financial operations for all organizationsto ensure efficiency in cash management function along with maintaining healthy supplier relationships. The foremost challenges in Accounts Payable encompass handling high volume of invoices in disparate formats and ensuring timely payments to suppliers, while ensuring compliance to all statutory requirements. iAPX, the world's most comprehensive patented AI-led Accounts Payable Platform gives an unprecedented accuracy and efficiency to clients in the accounts payable process. By leveraging CDG (Cognitive Data Graph) Technology and powered by 12 global patented algorithms and 7 expert agents, iAPX eliminate duplication and discrepancies of invoices by up to 98%. Through cognitive decision making, automating time-consuming repetitive tasks and content generation, iAPX, reduces time, cost and compliance concerns of enterprises.

Intellect will drive these products globally through its newly created business line Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC).

