Ganodaya Finlease reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.16 crore

Net loss of Ganodaya Finlease reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.67% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.