Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd soared 15.57% to Rs 2213.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd surged 10.89% to Rs 1748.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd spiked 10.10% to Rs 2131.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9011 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd jumped 9.62% to Rs 555.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86769 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd spurt 8.83% to Rs 371.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60597 shares in the past one month.

