India's vegetable oil imports slide 32% on year in Apr-25

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for April 2025. Imports during the month totalled 891,558 tons, compared to 1,318,528 tons in April 2024, marking a 32% decline compared to same month of last year. This includes 862,558 tons of edible oils and 29,000 tons of non-edible oils. In first six months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 April 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 6,697,700 tons, down by 6% from 7,148,643 tons in the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

