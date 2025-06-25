Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 3009 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 605. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd crashed 4.05% to Rs 2816.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd fell 3.24% to Rs 2861.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63216 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.20% to Rs 1595.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96966 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

