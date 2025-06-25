Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2025.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.62.10. Volumes stood at 38.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 192.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.430.55. Volumes stood at 4.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 23.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.54% to Rs.2,071.80. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 17.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 65207 shares in the last session.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87273 shares. The stock increased 5.45% to Rs.2,630.90. Volumes stood at 93218 shares in the last session.
