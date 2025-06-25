Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.62.10. Volumes stood at 38.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 192.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.430.55. Volumes stood at 4.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 23.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.54% to Rs.2,071.80. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 17.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 65207 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87273 shares. The stock increased 5.45% to Rs.2,630.90. Volumes stood at 93218 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex rises 741 pts; Nifty near 25,250; FMCG shares climb

Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

SEPC successfully raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story