Adani Total Gas gains on joining hands with Jio-bp to enhance auto fuel retail experience in India

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) rose 1.06% to Rs 638.50 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jio-bp, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp Mobility, to transform the auto fuel retail experience in India.

As part of the agreement, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio-bps high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while certain Jio-bp outlets will incorporate ATGLs CNG dispensing units within ATGLs authorized Geographical Areas (GAs). The collaboration aims to enhance the supply of high-quality fuels for transport consumers.

ATGL, a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, is a leading city gas distribution (CGD) company in India. It supplies natural gas to households, industrial and commercial customers, and vehicle owners. The company also offers compressed biogas (CBG), EV charging solutions, and LNG for the transport sector.

Jio-bp is a prominent player in Indias mobility sector, with a wide network of fuel stations and a strong focus on low-carbon energy solutions and modern convenience retail. Currently, ATGL operates around 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp manages a network of approximately 2,000 fuel outlets. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies toward sustainable growth and innovation. Sarthak Behuria, chairman, Jio-bp, said, We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each others strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India.

Suresh P. Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer, Adani Total Gas, said, It is our shared vision to provide complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each others infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings. Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector. Adani Total Gas reported a 9.65% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 14.57% YoY to Rs 1,335.85 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2025.