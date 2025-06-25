Sensex rises 741 pts; Nifty near 25,250; FMCG shares climb

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,250 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the second trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 740.71 points or 0.90% to 82,793.37. The Nifty 50 index rallied 204.25 points or 0.82% to 25,250.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.43%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,722 shares rose and 1,190 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.88% to 54,822.75. The index added 1.09% in the two trading sessions. Britannia Industries (up 1.98%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.81%), Nestle India (up 1.64%), Patanjali Foods (up 1.61%) and Dabur India (up 0.89%), ITC (up 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.72%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.65%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.52%) and Emami (up 0.41%) added. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.37% to 6.274 from the previous close of 6.247. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.0100 compared with its close of 86.0500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.34% to Rs 97,355. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 98.03. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.09% to 4.294. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement added $1.05 or 1.05% to $68.19 a barrel. Stocks in spotlight: Lupin rose 0.16%. The company announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Prucalopride tablets. Acme Solar Holdings fell 0.66%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar had secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.05 per kWh.