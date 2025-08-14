Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 19.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 60.15 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 19.87% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.60.1562.332.442.971.681.951.251.561.251.56

