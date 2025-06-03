Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 81.94 points or 1.2% at 6746.61 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.64%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.58%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.62%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.23%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.19%).
On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.19%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 19.92 or 0.04% at 52580.02.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.54 points or 0.31% at 15739.01.
The Nifty 50 index was down 155.3 points or 0.63% at 24561.3.
The BSE Sensex index was down 635.84 points or 0.78% at 80737.91.
On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 2168 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app