Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 81.94 points or 1.2% at 6746.61 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.64%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.58%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.62%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.23%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.19%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.