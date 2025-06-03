Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 81.94 points or 1.2% at 6746.61 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.64%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.58%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.62%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.23%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.19%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 19.92 or 0.04% at 52580.02.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.54 points or 0.31% at 15739.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 155.3 points or 0.63% at 24561.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 635.84 points or 0.78% at 80737.91.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 2168 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Market extends losses; European mrkt decline

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Dollar index rebounds from 6-week low

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story