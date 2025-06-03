Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 878.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 143.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 878.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 143.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.58% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 134.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.29% to Rs.1,033.10. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session. Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 255.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.89% to Rs.385.25. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session. Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 38.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.967.45. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.