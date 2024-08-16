Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 413.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.72% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net profit of Garnet International rose 413.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.72% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.648.722.2710.210.770.650.770.430.770.15

