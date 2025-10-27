MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), has announced the launch of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) effective 27 October 2025. MCX BULLDEX is a dynamic and robust representation of the precious metals segment, constituted of the highly popular and liquid MCX Gold and Silver Futures contracts. The Options contracts on this index will empower market participants with a versatile risk management tool, combining the benefits of diversified underlying assets with the flexibility of Options trading. MCX BULLDEX, covering both Gold and Silver, offers a balanced exposure in the bullion segment to market participants - both investors and institutions alike, in a convenient and cost-effective manner that would meet both their investment and hedging requirements.

Options on MCX BULLDEX aligns with MCX's commitment to deepen India's commodity markets through product innovation, enhanced transparency, and investor-friendly offerings. Options on indices are highly popular as an investment tool, and Options on a sectoral index like MCX BULLDEX is widely considered ideal for effective sectoral price risk management. The index conforms to the standards of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks (July 2013) in its computation and governance.