Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction Q3 PAT spurts 156% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Garuda Construction Q3 PAT spurts 156% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Garuda Construction and Engineering reported a 156.02% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore on a 125.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 140.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 43.67 crore, up by 153.9% from Rs 17.20 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 96.53 crore, up 112.53% YoY.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specializes in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 204.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever Q3 PAT skyrockets 121% YoY to Rs 6,603 cr

Volumes spurt at Indegene Ltd counter

Nifty slips below 25,850 mark; realty shares witness profit booking

DXY stays pressured under 97 mark despite stronger than expected US nonfarm payrolls

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story